Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period.

EDD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 190,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,078. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

