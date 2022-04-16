Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Critical Analysis

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and Weave Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $15.08 million 1.49 -$33.16 million ($2.96) -0.41 Weave Communications $115.87 million 2.83 -$51.69 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weave Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -219.97% -67.60% -57.58% Weave Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Motorsport Games and Weave Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 Weave Communications 0 4 6 0 2.60

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Weave Communications has a consensus price target of $16.22, indicating a potential upside of 219.34%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Weave Communications.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

