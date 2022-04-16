MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,137 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 20.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,005,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 652,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSDA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 15,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

