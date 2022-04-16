Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NWINF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 19,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

