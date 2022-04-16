Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 531,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $6.80 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

