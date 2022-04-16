Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in March

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

