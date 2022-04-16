Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to announce $890.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

