National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

