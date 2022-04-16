National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,908,200 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 2,809,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.0 days.

NTIOF opened at $74.64 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NTIOF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.