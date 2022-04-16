National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to report sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.69 million and the lowest is $401.34 million. National Instruments posted sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

