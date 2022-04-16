National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to announce $185.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

