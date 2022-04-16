Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in March

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NTCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 897,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

