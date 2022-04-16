Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

