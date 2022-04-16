Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

