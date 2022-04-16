Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Neoen from €37.50 ($40.76) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$38.92 during midday trading on Friday. Neoen has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

