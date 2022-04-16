NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

