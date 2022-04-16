Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY opened at $23.74 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.