Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.24 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 11.58 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is 13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 592,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290,278 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 238,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207,516 shares in the last quarter.

