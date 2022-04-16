Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.24 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 11.58 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is 13.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.