New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 5,172,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

