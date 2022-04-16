New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 469,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

