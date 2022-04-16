New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. 1,823,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,708. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

