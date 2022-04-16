Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

