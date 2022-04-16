Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in March

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newcrest Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NCMGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 57,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,858. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

