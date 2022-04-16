Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Down 36.6% in March

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $85.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 127,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

