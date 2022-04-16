NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.57. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

