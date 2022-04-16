NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 666,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.