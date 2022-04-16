Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NICK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth about $104,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

