Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nidec alerts:

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Nidec has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Nidec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.