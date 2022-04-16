Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 124,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,752. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.18. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

