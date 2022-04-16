Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NPNYY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 224,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

