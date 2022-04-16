Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NPNYY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 224,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.