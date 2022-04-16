Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 901,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)
