Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 901,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

