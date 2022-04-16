Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $45.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NOAH stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Noah has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Noah by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

