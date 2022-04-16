Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NOK opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

