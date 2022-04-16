Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in March

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

