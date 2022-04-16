Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.57. 16,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.78) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

