Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.46. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

