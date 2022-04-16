Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,504,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 4,869,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75,042.0 days.
OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $$5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile (Get Rating)
