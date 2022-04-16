Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.40. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nordson by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nordson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

