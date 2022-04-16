Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.85. 2,851,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,710. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 16.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 193,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

