Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $34.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,043,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

