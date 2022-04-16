NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.92 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

