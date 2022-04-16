Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NWN opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $13,019,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

