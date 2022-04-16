Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in March

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 2,038,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,278. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (Get Rating)
