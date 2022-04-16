Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

