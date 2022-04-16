NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$557,401.32 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$557,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,556.19.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28.

TSE NG traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$10.32. 152,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.62 and a 12 month high of C$12.58.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.