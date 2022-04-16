NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

