Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $425.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

