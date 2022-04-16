NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

