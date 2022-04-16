NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. NuGene International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About NuGene International
