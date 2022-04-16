NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. NuGene International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

