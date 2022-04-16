NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

